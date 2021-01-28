Light snow spares Triangle roads, brings needed distraction

A light dusting of snow blankets only the grassy media on Hammond Road after a winter storm moved through the Triangle in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 28, 2021in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

A light snow dusted the Triangle Thursday, mostly sparing roads but providing a picturesque distraction as the pandemic drags on.

Parts of Durham reported more than an inch as the sun rose, while downtown Raleigh settled for a lighting coating over the trees and grass and only a light slush on the roads.

A winter storm warning had been issued for Person, Granville and other counties north of the Triangle. The National Weather Service reports up to 3 or 4 inches could fall nearer the Virginia border. Social media post showed flurries falling as far south as Bladen County.

ABC 11 meteorologist Dan “Big Weather” Shwenneker said precipitation will start moving past the region starting at 5 a.m. Fat flakes continued to fall in the pre-dawn hours, but they mostly vanished into puddles.

The Triangle awoke with lawns coated white and, in some cases, more ominous weather. One New Hill resident, Allie Twiford, tweeted flashes of “thundersnow.”

Preliminary totals reported by ABC 11 at 5:30 a.m. 4 inches in Roxboro, 2.5 inches in Youngsville,, 1.3 inches in Gorman and 1 inch in Lucama.

Northern counties along the Virginia border could see as much as four inches.

However, drier air was expected by 7 a.m. to shut off the wintry precipitation and temperatures will rise to around 39 degrees, melting off much of the snow.

The heaviest snow was centered along the Interstate 95 corridor in the pre-dawn hours, the National Weather Service reported.

“Areas across southern central NC are still seeing rain or a rain/snow mix, however all snow is falling north of Fayetteville and Albemarle,” the NWS said in a tweet.