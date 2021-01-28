Education group’s top priority for 2021 is no surprise to all those learning from home

Shekinah Lennon, 17, and her sister, Orlandria, 14, try to connect to a science class from their home in Orrum, N.C., Oct. 29, 2020. Millions of American students are grappling with the challenge of learning remotely without adequate home internet service, particularly in poorer locales like Robeson County. NYT

Improving high-speed broadband access is the top issue for North Carolina at a time when many students are learning from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, an education group said Thursday.

The Public School Forum of North Carolina, a nonpartisan advocate for better schools and more public funding for education, says providing more families with adequate broadband will help the state transition and recover from COVID-19.

Other issues on the group’s top 10 list of education issues in 2021, released on Thursday, include increasing state funding for schools, hiring more teachers and principals of color and hiring more school counselors, social workers and nurses.

“In education and beyond, COVID-19 illuminated and exacerbated the inequities that exist in our society, and the pandemic’s impact will undoubtedly be felt for many years to come,” Mary Ann Wolf, president and executive director of the Forum, said in a news release.

“However, central to the Public School Forum of North Carolina’s mission is to identify policy recommendations that ensure all of our students in North Carolina have equitable access to a meaningful, high-quality education through a strong system of public schools, and we believe this year’s Top Education Issues address the current pandemic while also working toward that end.”

Wolf said fully funding the Leandro court decision is at the center of the recommendations. As part of the long-running court case, a state judge signed an order last year saying that North Carolina needs to increase education funding because it’s leaving “too many” students behind.

Top 10 issues

This year’s top education issues are:

▪ Broadband Access

▪ Teacher Recruitment, Retention and Diversity

▪ *Social and Emotional Learning

▪ Inclusive, Culturally Responsive Curriculum and Pedagogy

▪ Flexibility for Local School Districts

▪ Assessment and Accountability

▪ Afterschool Programs and Expanded Learning

▪ Early Childhood Education & Literacy

▪ Post-Secondary Attainment

▪ Adequate and Equitable State Funding to Support Public Education

Lack of broadband access a concern

Broadband access made the top of the list, in part, due to the extensive use of remote learning that’s occurring this school year due to the pandemic. Many North Carolina public school students are getting no in-person instruction or only a limited amount as their schools operate virtual classes instead.

The forum noted that more than 30% of households across the state don’t have broadband due to affordability, a lack of infrastructure, and/or a gap in digital literacy skills. In addition, nearly 15% of the state’s public school students lack high-speed Internet access at home.

State lawmakers have said improving broadband access is a priority this legislative session, The News & Observer previously reported.