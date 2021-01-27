‘Heartbroken’: Flames engulf landmark ‘best grits ever’ North Carolina diner

Flames engulfed a landmark North Carolina diner on Wednesday morning known for its friendly service and homespun meals and desserts.

The cause of the blaze at Concord Diner off Concord Parkway South (U.S. 29) was not immediately known, but management posted on Facebook that “everyone is safe.”

Police temporarily closed both the northbound and southbound sides of the road as firefighters battled the blaze.

Local videographer John Voncannon filmed from a distance as thick smoke billowed from the flames in the 5 a.m. darkness.

Longtime patrons expressed their condolences on social media. The family restaurant serves everything from “beef liver and onions” to “chicken parm.”

“The best grits ever!” Bridgiette Allen wrote. “I am so sorry. Will be praying for everyone!”

“Your restaurant has been a place of memories, friendships and great conversations,” Rene Smith posted. “Not to mention Carrie’s AMAZING cheesecakes. We love y’all and are praying for everyone.…”

“Heartbroken for you all,” posted Marc Van Brunt.

“We appreciate all your concern and prayers,” diner management posted. “Please keep Peter and Carrie and the staff in your thoughts and Prayers.”

We want everyone to know that everyone is safe. We appreciate all your concern and prayers. Please keep Peter and Carrie and the staff in your thoughts and Prayers. Posted by Concord Diner on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

US Hwy 29 southbound is shut down from NC Hwy 73 to Sherwood Court due to a commercial building fire. Central Drive at US Hwy 29 is also closed. Fire and Police personnel are in the area. Please try to find an alternate route. /rlb pic.twitter.com/2HjgjOedQO — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) January 27, 2021

This is a developing story.