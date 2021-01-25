NC reports lowest daily COVID case increase this month

North Carolina reported 4,633 new COVID-10 cases on Monday, the lowest daily increase of January.

Over the last week, the state Department of Health and Human Services has reported an average of 6,261 new cases per day. That’s down from the pandemic’s seven-day-average high of 8,654 new cases reported on Jan. 12.

A month ago, the average was under 6,000.

DHHS reported 3,287 hospitalizations on Monday due to the coronavirus across the state. It’s the first time since Dec. 28 that hospitalizations have been under 3,300.

On Jan. 14, DHHS reported the highest hospitalization count of the pandemic at 3,990.

Among the tests reported on Saturday, the latest day with data available, 10.2% of tests returned positive. The rate has decreased steadily since DHHS reported a pandemic high of 17.1% on Jan. 4.

But it’s more than double the 5% or lower that state health officials want.

DHHS reported 25 more deaths due to the virus on Monday. In the four previous days, the state reported a death count of 100 or more each day.

Over the last week, the state has reported an average of 87 deaths per day.

In January, DHHS has reported 1,900 deaths related to COVID.

Nearly 22% of COVID deaths in North Carolina have been reported this month.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS is preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Return later for updates.