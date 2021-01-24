North Carolina reports fourth straight day of over 100 COVID-19 deaths

North Carolina reported more than 6,000 new cases of COVID-19, and 109 new related deaths — making Sunday the fourth day straight of more than 100 deaths from the virus in the state.

With Sunday’s added deaths, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports that 8,695 people have died from the coronavirus — including 1,875 deaths in 2021.

DHHS reported 6,096 new cases of the virus Sunday, as all but one of the state’s counties displayed what the agency describes as substantial or critical COVID-19 spread in recent weeks. The state broke a three-day streak of at least 7,000 new cases a day.

There are 3,303 people hospitalized due to the virus, according to state data — trending down from the previous day’s 3,416 hospitalizations. The state reached a pandemic high of 3,990 hospitalizations earlier this month.

As of Friday, the most recent day of data available, 10.5% of all COVID-19 tests were coming back positive. The state has said that number needs to be roughly 5% in order to contain the spread of the virus.

The new cases have grown the state’s running total to 718,812 since the pandemic began.

The numbers comes just one day after the state reported its first case of a new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus that has been spreading across the nation, The News & Observer has reported.