He fled a war and found sanctuary in Durham. After 3 years, he’s going home Friday.

After living in sanctuary in Durham for three years and seven months, José Chicas began packing up Thursday to go home.

“Very, very happy,” the 55-year-old pastor from El Salvador said from the front porch of the School for Conversion, an interfaith community-building and educating effort housed in a small, pale-yellow house on Onslow Street.

Chicas, who has four children, plans to leave Friday, when President Joe Biden’s administration begins a 100-day moratorium on most deportations.

School officials plan to gather Friday afternoon to celebrate his safe departure.

The first thing Chicas plans to do is “to give glory to God,” he said.

Fled civil war in El Salvador

Chicas left his native El Salvador in the 1980s to escape the country’s civil war. He applied for asylum in the United States in 1985 but was denied in 2008. He appealed in 2009 and lost, The News & Observer reported.

Since 2010, Chicas had shown up every year at ICE’s field office in Charlotte and received deportation delays and a work permit. At his 2017 appointment, ICE gave him a final order to leave by June 28.

That month Chicas moved into the Durham school, part of a small faith-based refuge movement in North Carolina and across the nation. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has a policy of not entering locations like houses of worship, schools and hospitals, The N&O reported.

Chicas’ move on Friday comes after his wife spoke with his attorney, who reviewed the Biden administration changes and advised his family Thursday that it would be safe for him to leave.

Chicas is one of three people in the state who remain in such sanctuaries, said Kelly Morales of Siembra NC, an organization that advocates for Latinx people.

Eliseo Jimenez is at the Umstead Park United Church of Christ in Raleigh, and Juana Tobar Ortega, of Asheboro, has been living in a church in Greensboro.

The Rev. Doug Long, a senior minister at the Raleigh church, wrote in an email that Jimenez will talk with his attorney Friday afternoon.

“We are all waiting to hear what she has to say now that a new administration is in place,” Long wrote.

(This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day.)