US Sen. Richard Burr won’t face charges in stock trade inquiry

U.S. Sen. Richard Burr will not be charged by the Department of Justice in connection with his stock sales at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the North Carolina senator said Tuesday.

“Tonight, the Department of Justice informed me that it has concluded its review of my personal financial transactions conducted early last year. The case is now closed. I’m glad to hear it. My focus has been and will continue to be working for the people of North Carolina during this difficult time for our nation,” Burr said in a statement to McClatchy on Tuesday night.

The New York Times first reported the news Tuesday.

Burr, a North Carolina Republican, sold up to $1.7 million in stocks in early and mid-February, according to a Senate disclosure that he filed. Burr is a member of the Senate’s health committee and had received briefings about the status of the coronavius, which had not yet made a large impact in the United States.

The coronavirus has killed more than 400,000 people in the United States.

Burr turned his cell phone over to the FBI in May.

