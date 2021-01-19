Durham joins growing number of Triangle cities to pass anti-discrimination rules

Four North Carolina municipalities — Hillsborough, Carrboro, Chapel Hill and Durham — passed ordinances protecting members of their LGBTQ communities from discrimination. AP File Photo

Durham joined Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough Tuesday night in expanding their anti-discrimination protections.

The Durham City Council voted unanimously to protect residents in employment and public accommodations from discrimination based on gender identity, sexuality and military status. The approved ordinance also will protect hairstyles, types and textures historically associated with race, beginning July 1.

The Bull City’s action builds upon a wave of North Carolina municipalities approving new policies in the wake of House Bill 142’s expiration in December.

HB 142 had banned local governments from enacting anti-discrimination policies for nearly four years. State lawmakers had passed it as a replacement bill to House Bill 2, also called “the bathroom bill,” which had required residents to use the bathroom in public facilities that matched the gender on their birth certificate.

Council member Charlie Reece remembered when both of those bills passed the N.C. General Assembly and expressed excitement about the ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting.

“It will prohibit discrimination in ways that we were forbidden to before,” he said.

Council member Mark-Anthony Middleton acknowledged how grateful he felt to approve the ordinance the day before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“I could not be more honored for history and circumstance to converge at this moment, to be in this position to be able to cast the vote for this ordinance tonight,” Middleton said.

Council member Javiera Caballero said the ordinance is a small, but important step towards a different future.

“I also just want to finally tell the queer kids out there, that I hope you know that we love you and we are fighting for you,” she said.

Handling violations

At Durham’s City Council meeting last Thursday, city attorney Kim Rehberg told local leaders they would need to plan for additional funding in order to properly enforce the new ordinance, which builds upon the city’s fair housing codes.

Mayor Pro Temp Jillian Johnson had said the city’s Human Relations Commission may play a role in enforcement, if necessary.

“I’m hopeful that we never have to force an action, that everyone in our community will simply follow these guidelines and not discriminate against people,” Johnson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.