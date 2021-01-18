Body found in trunk of car pulled over for speeding, North Carolina police say

A body was found in a car pulled over for speeding in North Carolina, police say.

An officer with the Roanoke Rapids police department pulled the car over around 1 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

The traffic stop led to the discovery of the body, which had “apparent gunshot wounds,” the sheriff’s office says.

Roanoke Rapids detectives were called to investigate and determined the man, identified as 23-year-old Trevon Quantavius Fields, had been killed outside of city limits, according to the post.

Detectives with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office began investigating along with Roanoke Rapids officers.

The four men in the car at the time of the traffic stop — Ralik Robinson, Trevathann Myquan Shearin, Shantron Avondre Person and Deluntae Jaequon Squire — have been arrested in connection with Fields’ death, the sheriff’s office says.

They are being held in the Halifax County Detention Center “with a January 20, 2021 court date pending.”