The ‘American Pickers’ TV show is coming to NC, and they want to buy your stuff

Mike Wolfe, left, and Frank Fritz, center, inspect an item for the History Channel TV show “American Pickers.” HISTORY/A&E

Got a basement full of Uncle Joe’s vintage train sets? An antique motorcycle stashed in the garage? A barn wall plastered with old advertising signs?

Well, we know some guys who might be willing to take that stuff off your hands. And we won’t even ask for a cut.

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, hosts of the popular History Channel show “American Pickers,” are planning a trip to North Carolina in March, and they’ll have pockets stuffed with cash for anyone who has interesting items to sell.

A spokesperson for the show tells us they will travel to any area of the state: “We’re happy to go wherever the picks are . . . anywhere that has unique old items or something with a great story.”

What kinds of things do they typically like?

According to the spokesperson, some of their “bread and butter picks” include old cars, old car parts, and old signs and advertising merchandise — but they are open to taking a look at anything people might have, especially if it’s something they’ve never seen before.

But note that the team only looks at “private collections.” They do not visit flea markets, antique stores or similar businesses.

The producers assure us that their crew follows all COVID-19 guidelines and protocols outlined in each state they visit. The plan for the March visit could change if the situation worsens and they are unable to travel.

Mike Wolfe inspects an antique Pepsi sign for the History Channel TV show “American Pickers.” Zachary Maxwell Stertz HISTORY/A&E

What exactly is ‘American Pickers’?

“American Pickers” is a series on the History Channel about the world of antique “picking.”

The show follows Mike and Frank, along with co-host Danielle Colby, as they travel America’s back roads, from coast to coast, hunting for valuable antiques. The show says they are “on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics” and that they “hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.”

The series, which launched in 2010 and will premiere its 22nd season on Jan. 25, has been to North Carolina several times in the past.

▪ In Season 1, Mike and Frank find a 1950 Studebaker and a 1934 pre-Airstream trailer, and visit NASCAR racer Ryan Newman. A second episode in Season 1 shows them finding an Andre the Giant action figure and a 1970s Donald Duck toy.

▪ The Season 3 finale is all about NASCAR, and the episode features a look through the attic of “Humpy” Wheeler, the former president of the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

▪ Season 6 has four episodes based in North Carolina, with picks including vintage motorbikes, folk art, sideshow relics and a samurai artifact.

▪ A Season 15 episode shows Mike and Frank finding a “one-of-a-kind TV relic,” and a Season 17 episode in the state includes a collection of “weird and wonderful circus and sideshow memorabilia.”

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz of the History Channel series “American Pickers.” ZACHARY MAXWELL STERTZ HISTORY/A&E

How to tell ‘American Pickers’ about your treasures

There are two ways to contact the show if you think you have items the team will like: call 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878) or email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.

Please share your name, your city and state, your contact information and a brief description of what you have.

You can get more info about the show on Facebook at facebook.com/GotAPick.

(L-R): Frank Fritz, Danielle Colby and Mike Wolfe from the History Channel TV series “American Pickers.” ZACHARY MAXWELL STERTZ HISTORY/A&E