‘Fake news’ billboard targets TV stations in NC town. Ex-ECU trustee says it’s not his

A billboard in eastern North Carolina accused three local TV stations of being “fake news.” Screengrab of Tyler Feldman's Twitter Page

A new roadside billboard in a rural North Carolina town has drawn ire after a reporter shared it on social media Monday.

“Fake News,” the billboard reads in all-caps, followed by the call signs of three local TV networks.

“The journalists I know here in Eastern North Carolina work their a---s off every single day to keep the communities they cover and care about informed and safe,” WITN sports anchor Tyler Feldman wrote on Twitter. “Shame on the people who decided to pay to put this on a billboard.”

His tweet had more than 800 likes and 129 retweets by Tuesday afternoon.

“Imagine paying actual money to say something so dumb,” one person said in a reply.

The journalists I know here in Eastern North Carolina work their asses off every single day to keep the communities they cover and care about informed and safe. Shame on the people who decided to pay to put this on a billboard. pic.twitter.com/fSBqFF9vPv — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) January 12, 2021

Feldman said the billboard is in Winterville, a town of about 9,900 residents just south of Greenville, according to U.S. Census records.

It sits at a fork in the road between Winterville Parkway and Mill Street, just down the street from Pitt Community College.

The billboard was installed by Riley Outdoor, an advertising business with locations in Eastern North Carolina. The company is owned by Robert Moore, a former member of the East Carolina University Board of Trustees.

Moore resigned in February 2020 after his involvement in a student government election scandal at the Greenville campus, the News & Observer previously reported. Moore and another former trustee, Phil Lewis, were accused of offering to help finance an ECU student body president campaign in exchange for that student’s loyalty on voting matters once she was elected.

Moore said his company sells ad space just like a newspaper and “you might not like some of the ads you sell.”

The company runs ads for Democrats and Republicans, he said, and they try to give everybody a fair opportunity to purchase space on their billboards.

A person named Ray Craft purchased the ad space, Moore told The News & Observer.

Craft did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.