COVID hospitalizations reach second highest of pandemic as NC deaths top 7,600

North Carolina reported 3,940 COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday, 82 more than the day before and second-highest daily total reported since last March when the pandemic began.

The highest daily hospitalization total was Thursday. The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,964 that day as North Carolina was seeing a peak in reported new cases. Thursday, Friday and Saturday all saw over 10,000 new cases each day.

DHHS reported 6,851 new cases on Tuesday, and the seven-day average for new daily cases is 8,654.

As of Tuesday, 7,638 people across North Carolina have died due to the virus.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS is preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

This is breaking news story and will be updated upon further reporting.