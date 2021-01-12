North Carolina

COVID hospitalizations reach second highest of pandemic as NC deaths top 7,600

North Carolina reported 3,940 COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday, 82 more than the day before and second-highest daily total reported since last March when the pandemic began.

The highest daily hospitalization total was Thursday. The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,964 that day as North Carolina was seeing a peak in reported new cases. Thursday, Friday and Saturday all saw over 10,000 new cases each day.

DHHS reported 6,851 new cases on Tuesday, and the seven-day average for new daily cases is 8,654.

As of Tuesday, 7,638 people across North Carolina have died due to the virus.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS is preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

This is breaking news story and will be updated upon further reporting.

Follow more of our reporting on
See all stories
Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Ben Sessoms
Ben Sessoms
Ben Sessoms covers housing and gentrification in the Triangle for the News & Observer through Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in newsrooms across the country to report on under-covered issues. Before joining the News & Observer, Ben covered long-term hurricane recovery in eastern North Carolina for Carnegie-Knight News21 and education in Iredell County for the Statesville Record & Landmark. He is a 2019 alum of Appalachian State University.
  Comments  

National Politics

College employee accused of being Proud Boy, no fault found

January 12, 2021 12:04 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service