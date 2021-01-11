NC State employee accused of Proud Boys membership faces no formal disciplinary action

The N.C. State campus sprawls out behind the iconic bell tower on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. cliddy@newsobserver.com

After investigating allegations of an employee’s “malicious online activities,” N.C. State University announced Monday that its review “did not substantiate any significant allegations.”

The employee, Chadwick Jason Seagraves, was reported to be a member of the Proud Boys, a right-wing group that has been associated with protests organized by white supremacists and designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Seagraves was also accused of harassing an N.C. State student online and helping publish and distribute personal information of left-wing activists in Portland, Oregon, and in Asheville with malice, the News & Observer previously reported.

The anonymous and public allegations of misconduct spread on social media and were reported to the university in November. That led to the university’s investigation.

At the time, Seagraves told the News & Observer that he was not a member of the Proud Boys and “to paint me as a racist and fascist is heinous slander.” When asked, Seagraves did not acknowledge posting or sharing personal information online about activists and other individuals.

He could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

NC State worked with external investigators to determine the validity of the allegations, including examining electronic data on Seagraves’ work computers and his online activity while working, according to the university.

Multiple N.C. State faculty members and local activist groups shared concerns about student and employee safety, particularly because of Seagraves’ position at the university. They worried about his access to information as a Desktop Support Team Manager in Technology Support Services at N.C. State.

In its review, NC State confirmed Seagraves “did not have access to the protected personal information of any NC State student or any staff members other than those supervised by the employee,” according to the statement from university spokesperson Mick Kulikowski.

The university also looked into whether or not Seagraves was part of the violent mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol last week. Law enforcement confirmed that he was not in Washington, D.C. at the time and was not involved in the riot, according to the university.

More than 2,000 people have signed a petition demanding that Seagraves be fired.

“His continued employment at NC State threatens the safety of minority students, students of color, and student activists,” the petition says. “Additionally, a refusal to fire Seagraves would send a message to students and faculty that white supremacy is tolerated at NC State.”

No formal disciplinary action can be taken against an employee without “just cause” like violating the law or university policies, according to the university. Seagraves remains employed by NCSU.

“We understand that the accusations and related discussion have caused hurt and evoked a variety of emotions on and off campus,” Kulikowski said in a statement. “Although we acknowledge the outcome will not satisfy everyone, NC State stands in strong opposition to intolerance and hate, and remains dedicated to doing all we can to advance the university’s core values of diversity, inclusion and equity for all.”