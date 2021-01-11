Police keep eye out in Raleigh amid threats, return of lawmakers. ‘They’ll be ready.’

The North Carolina Legislative Building photographed on Dec. 14, 2020. dvaughan@newsobserver.com

One week after insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol, officials in Raleigh are watching for further signs of violence as threats of armed marches continue to circulate and state lawmakers come to town.

Last week, Twitter warned that plans for a secondary attack were “proliferating” on and off its site, including armed demonstrations at state capitol buildings nationwide. The social media giant issued its precaution as part of its explanation for permanently suspending President Donald Trump.

A poster calling for armed marches in Washington, DC, and all 50 state capitals has spread throughout social media platforms, though its organizer is not clear and far-right websites such as thedonald.win have denounced it as a fake event designed to trap Trump supporters.

This poster calling for armed marches nationwide on Jan. 17 has been widely circulated.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said police are monitoring the situation and cooperating with other law enforcement agencies to determine the risk and level of response.

NC residents charged in DC

Raleigh police do not discuss security strategies, but RPD spokeswoman Donna-Maria Harris said Monday, “It can be said that department personnel who are responsible for security and logistical planning consider and evaluate many factors, including events that have occurred elsewhere, as they make safety and staffing decisions.”

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker’s office is also aware of the event, spokesman Eric Curry said.

At least seven people from North Carolina were charged in the U.S. Capitol riot, either for unlawful entry or violating curfew.

Officials will also be keeping an eye on the Legislature as the General Assembly reconvenes Wednesday.

“Our General Assembly police will be monitoring everything to make sure that the public and members will be safe here and the people’s business gets done,” House Speaker Tim Moore said. “But we don’t ... know anything that’s, I mean, any kind of issue here. We have fortunately not been the focus of any of this, of anything right now. I don’t think it’d be an issue.”

‘Dramatic improvements’ in security

Moore spokesman Joseph Kyzer noted the General Assembly has made “dramatic improvements” to its security in recent years, including metal detectors, key-card access and structural barriers outside the building.

“I can tell you that the General Assembly police is ready,” Kyzer said. “They were ready all summer. They were ready election night, they’ll be ready, next week if necessary.”

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office did not respond to requests for comment.