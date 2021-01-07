Vance County deputy who slammed student to ground gets jail time

A former Vance County sheriff’s deputy and school resource officer will spend nearly eight weeks in jail for his 2019 attack on a middle-schooler.

Warren Durham pleaded guilty Thursday to two misdemeanors — assault on a child under 12 and failure to discharge duties — and could have faced as much as 105 days behind bars, The News & Observer previously reported.

His conviction comes after being filmed lifting the sixth-grader in the air and slamming him to the ground. The boy, who was 11 at the time, was not seriously injured, but the family said after Durham’s arrest on misdemeanor charges that they felt the punishment was inadequate.

“I am totally disappointed in the law itself,” John Miles, the boy’s grandfather and a pastor with Risen Faith Outreach Ministries, told the N&O in 2019. “I still stand today and forgive this man for hurting my grandson. I am not happy with the misdemeanor charges.”

District Attorney Michael Waters told The N&O Thursday the charges fell at the misdemeanor level because the boy’s injuries were not severe enough to warrant a felony. State law defines felony injuries as wounds that create a risk of death, disfigurement, coma or extreme pain. The child had bruises.

Durham, a veteran of wars in both Iraq and Afghanistan, suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, Waters said.

As part of his sentence, Durham will serve 18 months on probation and must speak to eight community organizations about how the assault affected his and the victim’s lives.

“I do think the judgment was fair and was thoughtful and crafted in such a way as to show to the community that this is not to be tolerated,” Waters said Thursday. “His judgment balanced punishment and compassion.”