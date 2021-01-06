North Carolina

NC tops 7,000 COVID deaths as pandemic worsens across the state

Over 7,000 people have died in North Carolina due to COVID-19 after nearly 10 months since the first coronavirus case was reported in the state.

Over about the last six week, 2,000 people have died due to the virus. North Carolina surpassed 5,000 deaths on Nov. 21. The state reported a cumulative total of 7,076 deaths on Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS reported 6,952 new cases on Wednesday. There have been a total 582,348 confirmed cases in North Carolina since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday there are now 3,893 people in the hospital across the state. It’s the highest of the pandemic and an increase of over a 100 since yesterday.

Case and hospitalization data reported is preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated after further reporting.

Follow more of our reporting on
See all stories
Profile Image of Ben Sessoms
Ben Sessoms
Ben Sessoms covers housing and gentrification in the Triangle for the News & Observer through Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in newsrooms across the country to report on under-covered issues. Before joining the News & Observer, Ben covered long-term hurricane recovery in eastern North Carolina for Carnegie-Knight News21 and education in Iredell County for the Statesville Record & Landmark. He is a 2019 alum of Appalachian State University.
  Comments  

Business

Tech firms planning offices despite work-from-home trend

January 06, 2021 10:39 AM

Health Care

Community college to offer course in mental health first aid

January 06, 2021 8:54 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service