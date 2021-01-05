Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

North Carolina

Nearly a dozen goats — some babies — found shot to death in North Carolina, police say

Deputies are seeking information after authorities say 11 goats were shot and killed in North Carolina.
Deputies are seeking information after authorities say 11 goats were shot and killed in North Carolina. Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nearly a dozen goats were shot and killed in North Carolina, officials say.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to the Ramseur area, where a livestock owner reported finding several dead animals over the weekend.

Eleven goats, including five babies, were likely killed on Saturday afternoon, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

As of Tuesday morning, officials in the area roughly 60 miles west of Raleigh were seeking information about the deaths. Deputies ask anyone with information to call 911, Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463 or the sheriff’s office at 336-318-6699.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
  Comments  

North Carolina

Rare coins found on Outer Banks to be displayed at museum

January 05, 2021 8:53 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service