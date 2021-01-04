Another NC Republican says he’ll object to presidential election results in Congress

A third North Carolina member of the U.S. House of Representatives plans to object Wednesday to election results showing Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Rep. Richard Hudson, a Republican from Concord, announced his intentions Sunday, the same day the new Congress began. Republican Reps. Madison Cawthorn and Ted Budd previously announced they would object to the election results in certain states.

President Donald Trump has been calling for Republicans to overturn the election results, which have been certified in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Biden won 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

Trump and other Republicans have brought dozens of legal challenges with no success.

Hudson joined most of his Republican colleagues in signing onto an amicus brief in support of a Texas lawsuit seeking to invalidate the election results in four states won by Biden. The Supreme Court dismissed the case.

In a statement Sunday, Hudson said “millions of people do not trust the outcome of this presidential election because there is incontrovertible evidence of voter irregularity — if not outright fraud — in multiple states.”

He did not provide details. Trump, before and after Election Day, has repeated false claims that the election was fraudulent and rigged to his more than 80 million Twitter followers.

Attorney General William Barr told The Associated Press last month that, “to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson U.S. House Office of Photography

Trump has offered various challenges to the results in six states, all won by Biden: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Hudson said he has concerns about changes made to election laws, including extending the deadline for mail-in ballots. North Carolina extended its deadline for accepting mail-in ballots, a change that withstood challenges all the way to the Supreme Court before the election. Trump won North Carolina’s 15 electoral votes by less than 75,000 votes, but its results have not been challenged.

Hudson won a fifth term in Congress in the same election, defeating Pat Timmons-Goodson.

Hudson said he’s also concerned with the “impact big tech bias and censorship had on this election.”

“For these reasons, I believe it is my Constitutional duty to object to certifying the Electoral College votes of certain states that violated their own election laws,” Hudson said.

At least 12 Republican senators and perhaps as many as 140 Republican House members plan to challenge the election results this week. For an objection to be in order, it must be endorsed by at least one senator and one representative.

If objections are made, the House and the Senate must meet separately to debate the objection and vote whether to count the votes in question, according to the Congressional Research Service. Both chambers must agree by a simple majority to the objection in order to toss the votes.

Democrats have a slim majority in the House. And several Republicans in the Senate, where the GOP has a slim majority pending the outcome of Tuesday’s runoff elections in Georgia, have said they will vote to certify Biden’s victory.

North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr told Politico he would not join the effort to challenge the election outcome. Sen. Thom Tillis, like Burr a Republican, has not publicly announced his position. Tillis was sworn in for his second term Sunday.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Domecast politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it on Megaphone, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.