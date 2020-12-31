Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Essential workers in NC will get COVID vaccine priority. What does that mean?

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper outlined an updated plan Wednesday for who gets the COVID-19 vaccine and when, prioritizing older adults and frontline essential workers.

Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, told reporters that the new plan prioritizes the order of vaccinations to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The state’s current vaccination rollout is in the first phase, Phase 1a. Those being vaccinated now are health care workers in direct contact with COVID-19 patients, and also long-term care residents and staff.

Phase 1b will follow, with three groups of people to vaccinated one by one. Cohen said Wednesday there are about 2 million North Carolinians in Phase 1b.

The three groups to be vaccinated, in order, are:

Group 1: People 75 years and older, no matter what underlying conditions they have or don’t have

Group 2: Health care workers who work with patients and frontline essential workers who are 50 or older.

Group 3: Health care workers who work with patients and frontline essential workers of any age who have not been vaccinated yet.

So what’s a “frontline essential worker”?

North Carolina is following the CDC definition of a frontline essential worker, those employees who are at the highest risk for being exposed to the coronavirus. Cohen said the state expects to be in Phase 1b in early January.

Who are ‘frontline essential workers’ in NC?

First responders like firefighters and police officers

Grocery store workers

Childcare workers

Teachers and education support staff

Corrections officers

Food and agricultural workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Manufacturing workers

Public transit workers

Who are ‘essential workers’ in NC?

In Phase 2, other categories of essential workers will be eligible for vaccinations. North Carolina follows CDC guidance as well.

There are four groups vaccinated in Phase 2. After people ages 65-74; people ages 16-64 with high risk conditions; then people incarcerated and living in other group settings; the fourth and final group are “essential workers.”

Essential workers are defined by N.C. DHHS and the CDC as:

Transportation and logistics workers

Water and wastewater workers

Food service workers

Shelter and housing workers, including construction

Finance workers, like bank tellers

Information technology workers

Media workers

Public safety workers like engineers

Public health workers

Communications workers

Energy workers

Workers in the legal field

The next phases are Phase 3, which includes students, and Phase 4, which is anyone who wants the vaccine. The vaccine is not yet available to children younger than age 16.

