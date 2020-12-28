$1 million Powerball ticket was sold in NC. Lucky winner may be unaware

A North Carolina lottery player won $1 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. North Carolina Education Lottery

A North Carolina lottery player just won a $1 million dollar prize — but may not know it yet.

Someone won $1 million in the Powerball drawing Saturday, but the prize has yet to be claimed, according to a Sunday news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The lucky winner bought the $2 ticket at the Circle K on West Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem.

Players who bought tickets at the convenience store should check their numbers.

“The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 10-24-27-35-53, to beat odds of 1 in 11.7 million,” the lottery said in the release.

Another lucky player won a $50,000 prize in Saturday’s drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Leonardo Drive in Durham, according to the release. The numbers matched four white ball numbers and the Powerball.

Winners have 180 after the drawing to claim their prize.

No one won the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, meaning the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is up to $363 million as an annuity or $279.2 million in cash.

“The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million,” the release says.