Two North Carolina men charged in June overdose death

The Associated Press

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C.

Two men have surrendered to police and are charged in connection with a drug-related death which occurred in June, authorities said.

Roanoke Rapids police said Kateo Wardell Harris Jr., 22, and Nyati Garner, 22, surrendered to authorities on Wednesday, news sources reported. Police filed multiple charges against Harris, including second-degree murder. According to police, Harris was on probation at the time he turned himself in.

Garner was charged with felony conspiracy. Both men face drug-related charges.

According to investigators, Rakueem Edmonds, 25, died on June 26 at a Roanoke Rapids motel from what was described as drug-related complications.

Harris is jailed on a $150,000 secured bond, and Garner's secured bond was set at $50,000. It’s not known if they have attorneys. They're scheduled to appear in court in February.

