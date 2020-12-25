Christmas Eve 911 call ends with two dead, one wounded, another with cuts, CMPD says

Two people were fatally shot in east Charlotte on Christmas Eve, bringing the holiday week death toll to seven since Sunday.

The two victims were among four people found with wounds late Thursday at a chaotic crime scene, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a release.

Identities of the victims have not been released.

Investigators say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the 6600 block of Olde Savannah Road, near the intersection of Albemarle and Harrisburg roads.

Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation near the 6600 block of Olde Savannah Road where one person has been pronounced deceased. Anyone with information can leave it anonymously with @CLTCrimeStopper. — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 25, 2020

“When they arrived, officers located three victims with apparent gunshot wounds and an additional victim with a laceration,” CMPD said in a release.

“One of the three gunshot wound victims was pronounced deceased on scene, and a second was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The third gunshot wound victim remains at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

Investigators have not released details of what sparked the violence, or if there is a suspect.

Tips are being sought at 704-432-TIPS or through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

The violence brings Charlotte’s Christmas week death toll to seven, including two men who were killed within an hour of each other Tuesday night on opposite ends of the city. On Wednesday, a man and woman were found fatally shot in an apartment in Charlotte’s University North area, CMPD said.