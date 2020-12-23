Gov. Cooper to extend NC eviction moratorium as COVID cases surge

Posters reading “STOP Evictions Now!” were handed out during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity March and Rally in Durham. COVID-19 has decimated the economy, leaving millions of tenants across the U.S. without the income they need to make rent. CJONES@NEWSOBSERVER.COM

North Carolina residents facing eviction will get an extension until Jan. 31, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday.

Cooper instituted the current eviction moratorium by executive order Oct. 28. That order, in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nationwide moratorium, was set to end on New Year’s Eve, the same as the CDC order.

“This holiday season, too many families are struggling to pay rent as the pandemic surges,” Cooper said in a news release. “As the first of the month approaches and rent becomes due, I wanted people to know that we plan to extend the moratorium on evictions.”

The details have yet to be determined and Cooper’s extension will be based on how or whether Congress extends the CDC order, according to the release.

On Dec. 11, state Chief Justice Cheri Beasley suspended all in-person, non-essential cases from taking place in state courthouses for 30 days because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, eviction hearings also haven’t been scheduled.

The state of the federal moratorium extension

The U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate passed a $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus Monday. In that bill, the CDC order was extended until Jan. 31.

But President Donald Trump criticized that bill on Tuesday, calling it a “disgrace.”

The stimulus provides stimulus checks of $600 per person. Trump said the checks should be for $2,000 per person.

The president also criticized spending in the part of the bill that funds the federal budget through the current fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30 next year.

Trump did not explicitly say he would veto the bill, but as of Wednesday afternoon he has yet to sign it, which would make the bill become law.

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said on Twitter that the party is prepared to bring the $2,000 check proposal to a vote on the House floor this week.

