QVC warehouse worker accused of stealing electronics to sell on Facebook, NC cops say

A man is accused of stealing electronics from his former workplace in North Carolina, cops say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A North Carolina warehouse worker is accused of stealing electronics and putting them up for sale on Facebook, officials say.

Kendrick Tremayne Marrow took $133,000 in electronics in November from the distribution center where he used to work, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday on Facebook.

Deputies say Marrow had a job with the home shopping channel QVC, which operates a facility in Rocky Mount. The city is roughly 60 miles northeast of Raleigh.

Marrow is accused of using Facebook Marketplace and similar online platforms to sell smart watches, tablets and Apple devices, cops say. A screenshot that police posted online appears to show a listing for a MacBook laptop .

QVC and a Facebook user believed to be Marrow didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment on Wednesday.

On its website, Facebook says “selling stolen items isn’t allowed on Marketplace and goes against our Commerce Policies.” If users suspect products being sold on the Facebook Marketplace are stolen, they are encouraged to make reports to the social media platform and police.

Edgecombe County deputies as of Tuesday morning said they were looking for Marrow, who is 39 years old. He is facing felony charges of larceny by employee, breaking and entering and possession of burglary tools.

The sheriff’s office urges people who have information about Marrow’s location to call them at 252-641-7911.

“If you have made a purchase from Marrow unknowingly and would like to speak with a detective, contact Detective L. Shaw at (252) 641-7938,” officials wrote in their Facebook post.