Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

North Carolina

More stimulus, unemployment money heading to NC. What does that mean for you?

After days of delay, President Trump signed a stimulus bill into law that will put $600 relief payments into most North Carolina residents’ pockets.

The bill also adds an additional $300 in unemployment benefits. In North Carolina, the nearly 400,000 people currently receiving unemployment benefits will receive the boost, adding up to an additional $116 million distributed across the state per week.

Distribution of the funds was supposed to begin this week, but after Trump’s delayed signature, it is unclear whether the payments will be delayed until next week. That would effectively reduce the number of available weeks of the extra $300 from 11 to 10.

Q. How much will I get?

It depends on how much you made last year. Individual adults with adjusted gross income on their 2019 tax returns of up to $75,000 a year will receive a $600 payment. Heads of households making up to $112,500 and a couple earning up to $150,000 a year will get twice that amount. Adults with dependent children will receive an additional $600 for each child.

Q. How will I get my stimulus payment?

If the IRS has your bank information, your stimulus payment will be deposited directly into your account. If it does not, you will receive your payment as a check or debit card in the mail. If your information is not updated, you will be able to claim the payment when you file your tax return early next year.

Q. What will I get if I’m currently receiving unemployment benefits?

The bill comes with a few different program extensions and changes.

Q. What will I get if I receive food assistance?

Under the bill, the monthly benefit provided under SNAP will increase by 15%. Additionally, people collecting unemployment benefits will have an easier time qualifying for SNAP: those benefits will be excluded from the income eligibility calculation in most cases. College students will also have an easier time qualifying.

Q. Are there any provisions for paid sick leave?

Most of the paid sick leave protections instituted by the CARES Act have not been extended. Under that bill, some employers had to temporarily provide paid sick and family leave to workers, but that mandate has not been extended. Self-employed workers can continue to claim a tax credit created under the CARES Act for sick days or time taken off to care for children or family members, under certain restrictions. The bill doesn’t add any days, but extends the timeframe for using the days allotted by the CARES Act through March.

Q. How will the child care sector benefit?

Q. Will I get any help with my rent?

Help us cover your community through The News & Observer's partnership with Report For America. Contribute now to help fund reporting on economic recovery in the Triangle, and to support new reporters.

Donate now
Follow more of our reporting on
See all stories
Sophie Kasakove
Sophie Kasakove is a Report for America Corps member covering the economic impacts of the coronavirus. She previously reported on the environment, big industry and development as a freelance reporter in New Orleans.
  Comments  

North Carolina

Police: Winston-Salem man shot and killed in home invasion

December 28, 2020 12:33 PM

National Politics

State wants help deciphering old, hand-written documents

December 28, 2020 12:33 PM

Sports

NC State football player opens up about injury, comeback

December 28, 2020 12:33 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service