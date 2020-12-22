Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
NC tops 3,000 hospitalizations for the first time during the COVID pandemic

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Please return for a fuller report.

North Carolina has over 3,000 people in hospitals due to COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic started.

Daily hospitalizations have increased by nearly 1,000 since the beginning of December, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services. On Dec. 1, there were 2,033 people in the hospital due to the virus.

DHHS reported 5,255 new cases statewide on Tuesday and over 45,000 tests taken over the past day.

The seven-day average for new cases is at 6,043, the fifth day in a row that the average has been over the 6,000 mark.

The rate of tests returned positive on Sunday, the latest day for which data is available, was 11.1%. That brings the seven-day average of percent positive to 11.1%, a slight decreases from 11.2%.

State health officials have said a safe rate of percent positive is 5% or lower. North Carolina hasn’t seen a positivity rate that low since Sept. 24.

The state reported an additional 51 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 6,291.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS is preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

Profile Image of Ben Sessoms
Ben Sessoms
Ben Sessoms covers housing and gentrification in the Triangle for the News & Observer through Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in newsrooms across the country to report on under-covered issues. Before joining the News & Observer, Ben covered long-term hurricane recovery in eastern North Carolina for Carnegie-Knight News21 and education in Iredell County for the Statesville Record & Landmark. He is a 2019 alum of Appalachian State University.
