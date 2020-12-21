NC adds 4,400-plus cases to coronavirus total, as hospitalizations, deaths increase

North Carolina added more than 4,400 cases to its running coronavirus total Monday, while hospital patients continued to increase.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 483,647 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up 4,479 from Sunday’s total.

Hospitalized patients rose Monday to 2,817 statewide, DHHS reported, up 69 over Sunday’s total.

The state’s pandemic death toll climbed to 6,240, adding another 16 fatalities reported since Sunday.

Testing continued to rise across the state, passing 6.4 million tests since the pandemic began in March. That updated figure adds another 46,798 tests since Sunday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 test results rose again to 11%, more than twice the 5% level that state health officials are seeking.

Hospital beds remained available statewide, though, as DHHS reported 440 empty intensive-care beds, up 50 from Sunday.

DHHS’s Monday report comes as the state has reached new highs in both cases and hospitalizations. The seven-day rolling average hit a new high on Sunday with 6,082 cases a day.

