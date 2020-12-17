Woman drives truck wrong way through NC car wash — with a fridge in the back, cops say

Police in Wilmington, North Carolina, are looking for a woman who is accused of driving a truck with a large fridge in the bed the wrong way through a car wash on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Wilmington Police Department

Someone in a Ford pickup with a giant refrigerator strapped in the truck’s bed took out the blowers at a local car wash in North Carolina, according to law enforcement.

Now cops need help finding her.

Wilmington police shared a picture of the suspect in a post on Facebook Thursday that described the incident as a “hit and run.” According to the police department, the woman drove her truck the wrong way through the Coastal Car Wash at 5201 Sigmon Road and “damaged the blowers with a large refrigerator in the truck bed before fleeing the scene.”

The photograph shows what appears to be an older model red Ford pickup truck with a black fridge secured by yellow straps. A woman in blue jeans and a black top is seen walking behind the truck.

A license plate is also visible, but police said the tag is “fictitious.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The woman got stuck in the car wash when she drove through it the wrong way, “then floored it and damaged the blowers as she pulled out,” WECT reported.

She did reportedly speak with an employee of the car wash before leaving, according to the TV station.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.