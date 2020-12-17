Biden plans to pick NC’s Michael Regan to lead EPA

President-elect Joe Biden has picked North Carolina environmental official Michael Regan to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, two sources familiar with the transition’s thinking told McClatchy on Thursday.

Regan, who has served as Secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality in North Carolina for nearly four years, must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Regan, 44, worked for the EPA for eight years in the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush administrations before working for the Environmental Defense Fund. He joined Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration at the beginning of 2017.

Regan is a Goldsboro native who earned his undergraduate degree at North Carolina A&T and a master’s at George Washington University.

“He’s an incredibly talented young man,” said James Johnson, the chairman of DEQ’s Environmental Justice and Equity Board, which Regan created in 2018. “He understands and respects the science behind climate change. He’s a courageous listener, not just to things he believes. He listens in a balanced way and it enables him to make informed decisions. He’s not listening just to refute, he’s listening to learn and understand alternative perspectives.”

Biden has prized diversity and history in making his Cabinet selections. Regan would be the first Black man to lead the EPA, which was founded in the 1970s.

“They’re experts in policy, leaders tested by crises, and by the end of this process, this cabinet will be the most representative of any cabinet in American history,” Biden said Wednesday when introducing Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for Transportation Secretary. “We’ll have more people of color than any cabinet ever, we’ll have more women than any cabinet ever. We’ll have a cabinet of barrier breakers, a cabinet of firsts.”

One source familiar with the transition’s thinking said that Regan was chosen in part due his work holding polluters accountable, citing his leadership reaching the largest coal-ash clean-up settlement in U.S. history with Duke Energy.

Duke Energy agreed to excavate nearly 80 million tons of coal ash at six sites in North Carolina as part of the settlement.

“We are holding Duke accountable and will continue to hold them accountable for their actions as we protect public health, the environment and our natural resources,” Regan said in a statement at the time.

Environmental justice

Regan’s record on environmental justice, including his creation of the state’s Environmental Justice and Equity Board, also helped secure him the role. Mary Nichols, chairwoman of the California Air Resources Board, was a leading contender until some on the left pushed against her nomination, citing cap-and-trade policies that environmental justice advocates say allows polluters to continue harming air quality in poor communities.

“He’s been a collaborative, energizing force, putting into action his core belief that when you make decisions with input from a diverse group of stakeholders your outcomes are better and more durable because of it,” said Hawley Truax, a regional director with the Environmental Defense Fund, in a statement.

Regan served as the group’s Southeast regional director prior to working in the Cooper administration, where he helped craft part of the state’s Clean Energy Plan. It called for attaining carbon neutrality in the state by 2050.

Regan personally experienced environmental injustice growing up with asthma in eastern North Carolina, experiencing toxic pollution, agricultural waste and environmental destruction being concentrated near communities of color and low-income communities, the source said.

“Anything white people don’t want in their backyard, you can find it in Eastern North Carolina,” said Naeema Muhammad, a member of the equity board and of the North Carolina Environmental Justice Network. “We need to stop looking toward Eastern North Carolina as if it’s a dumping ground for the state. There should be some considerations for the cumulative impacts and the disproportionate burdens being bared by the same people all the time.”

Need ‘consistent action’

Greenpeace credited Regan’s role in the Duke Energy settlement but called into question some of Regan’s decisions as DEQ Secretary in North Carolina.

“He has a mixed record on environmental justice issues in the state, failing to protect communities from the health impacts of living near hog farms and approving multiple permits for the carbon-intensive wood pellet industry. Going forward, Regan and the rest of the Biden-Harris administration need to pair their lofty rhetoric on environmental justice with consistent action,” said Lisa Ramsden, Greenpeace’s senior climate campaigner.

Rep. G.K. Butterfield, a Democrat from Wilson, backed the selection.

“Secretary Regan is an EPA veteran with immense passion and experience with environmental policy. Secretary Regan understands the urgency of protecting our environment from air and water pollution,” he said in a statement.

Regan lives in Raleigh with his wife and son.

