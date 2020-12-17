UNC, Duke, App State students among 21 people charged in investigation of drug ring

Nearly two dozen people, including current and former students at UNC, Duke and Appalachian State universities, have been charged in connection with the investigation of a large-scale drug ring, local and federal law enforcement officials announced Thursday.

Many of the 21 people charged were connected with the Phi Gamma Delta, Kappa Sigma and Beta Theta Pi fraternal organizations, officials said. The investigation is continuing.

Thursday’s news conference was held “to save lives,” said Matthew G.T. Martin, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, who was joined at a news conference by Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood and other law enforcement officials.

“I want to make this clear,” Martin said outside the Sheriff’s Office in Hillsborough. “This was not the situation where you have single users — a 19-year-old sipping a beer or you have someone who is taking a puff of a joint on the back porch of a frat house. These are 21 hardened drug dealers.”

The investigation revealed that the drug ring moved thousands of pounds of marijuana, several hundred kilograms of cocaine, LSD, Molly (MDMA), mushrooms, steroids, human growth hormones, Xanax and other narcotics through “very sophisticated methods,” Martin said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The cases are being prosecuted in federal court in the Middle District of North Carolina.

The story will be updated.