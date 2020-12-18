‘A moral obligation to do this’: Chapel Hill man directs COVID-19 vaccine delivery

United Parcel Service employees delivering the first round of COVID-19 vaccine. Wes Wheeler of Chapel Hill has directed the rollout as president of UPS Healthcare. UPS

The first COVID-19 vaccines rolled off the UPS plane in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, and a proud Tar Heel felt a tug at his insides watching them roll out the door, knowing his work would soon put millions of vials into doctors’ hands.

As president of UPS Healthcare, Wes Wheeler has directed the vaccine’s nationwide delivery, managing details down to the Bluetooth device on every package. As the thermal shippers full of vaccine fanned out across the country, Wheeler could track every one within 10 feet.

Operation Warp Speed aimed to deliver those thermal shippers to 145 sites Monday, then 425 Tuesday, then a final 66 on Wednesday — all contingencies Wheeler had helped plan for months, orchestrating the country’s most critical holiday rush.

Back home in Chapel Hill after juggling Congressional testimony, a White House meeting and a trip to UPS headquarters in Atlanta, Wheeler paused to let events soak in.

“It didn’t really dawn on us until the plane landed in Louisville and Capt. (Houston) Mills came off the plane with the first vaccine,” Wheeler said Wednesday. “What an honor. I just feel a moral obligation to do this, and do this now.”

Wes Wheeler (left) supervises the unloading of a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine shipment. Courtesy of UPS

Wheeler and health care officials nationwide have long waited for the Food and Drug Administration to grant approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, and once the federal agency gave the nod to Pfizer and BioNTech late Friday, the planners pounced.

Pfizer designed a special package to keep the vaccine at the required subfreezing temperature, equipped with both a GPS tracking device and a temperature probe — all of which can send data to the UPS command center.

Each thimble-sized 2ml vial contains five doses, Wheeler said, and a tray carries 195 vials. Each 80-pound thermal shipper contains five trays, measuring roughly the size of a two-drawer file cabinet.

Called an “irregular,” these two-handled shippers carry a premier gold label, giving them number-one position on a UPS aircraft and granting them first-off-the-plane status.

“It’s like getting a priority pass at Disneyland,” Wheeler said.

But once the most highly sought cargo in the world reaches its UPS hub with its Bluetooth tracker and its temperature probe, the vaccine gets loaded onto UPS trucks along with the boxes of Christmas presents. A driver who delivers the vaccine might drop off a pair of hockey skates 30 minutes later.

“They’re in the brown truck, the normal driver with Christmas presents,” Wheeler said. “The drivers all know they’re carrying the vaccine. They all know.”

Wheeler came to the Triangle in 1989 to help build the Glaxo Smith Kline research facility, and has bounced in and out of the region since then, building a total of three houses in Chapel Hill as his work pulled him continually back. Most recently, he was CEO of Marken, a global supply-chain strategy firm, until UPS acquired it in 2016.

Of that first round of vaccine deliveries he helped arrange, nearly 3,000 doses arrived at UNC Medical Center Tuesday, said Alan Wolf, spokesman. Cheers rose from the staff, who snapped pictures and video with their phones.

UNC Hospitals police escort doses of the vaccine that arrived in the Triangle Tuesday Alan Wolf

The UNC pharmacy team had dry ice on-hand, and hospital police stayed nearby as the carts moved the vaccine, granting its arrival special importance.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has reached a new high most every day in recent weeks, and Wolf said medical staff expects the surge to continue well into January.

“That’s frustrating and discouraging for our frontline workers, who have been battling this virus for so many months,” he said. “But the vaccine’s arrival, and witnessing the first shots being given, was exciting and emotional. Several of the first recipients remarked how this was a bright spot at the end of a long, challenging and dark year.

“There were tissues around the room,” Wolf said, “and a few tears.”

Meanwhile, in Chapel Hill, Wheeler caught a few hours of scarce sleep.

Another shipment would come soon.