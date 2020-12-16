Black higher ed groups push for NC’s Alma Adams to be Biden’s Education Secretary

U.S. Rep. Alma Adams of North Carolina, a fierce advocate for historically black colleges and university, should be the next U.S. Secretary of Education in the Biden administration, three organizations dedicated to Black higher education called for Wednesday morning.

Leadership from UNCF, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education said they’ve written and spoken to Biden officials about Adams’ candidacy for at least a month.

“They were listening to us carefully. They noted our strong support, and we are waiting to hear back from them,” said Lodriguez Murray, a senior vice president at UNCF.

“We’re trying to make sure they understand that we’re looking for a champion like this in the upcoming administration and that person exists now. We’ll wait to hear back from them and we’ll see in the next few days.”

The groups announced their support for Adams on a virtual conference call Wednesday. Harry Williams, the president and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, wrote a letter to the transition team dated Nov. 20, stumping for Adams.

Adams, who taught at Bennett College in Greensboro for 40 years, represents Mecklenburg County in the U.S. House. A former state House representative, Adams, 74, won a special election in 2014 for the congressional seat.

Throughout her congressional tenure, Adams has advocated for HBCUs. There are at least 10 HBCUs in North Carolina, including North Carolina A&T in Greensboro and North Carolina Central University in Durham.

On Wednesday’s call, she was referred to as the “Godmother of HBCUs” in Congress.

Adams was the lead sponsor of the FUTURE Act, which permanently authorized $255 million per year in funding for minority-serving institutions, including $85 million for HBCUs. President Donald Trump signed the bill into law.

“The impact that you have as an educator can be a lasting one,” Adams said. “You never know who’s looking and who’s watching and where they’re going to go. I’m just grateful for having had that opportunity.”

Adams endorsed President-elect Joe Biden in the crowded Democratic primary. She said she has been in contact with his team throughout the campaign.

“I have shared many of my concerns about higher education and education in general with the Biden team,” she said. “If you look at the plan they have put together for education, for higher education and, particularly, for HBCUs as well, I’m glad that some of the comments we have made have reached those documents.”

It is not clear how seriously the Biden team is considering Adams for Secretary of Education. House Democratic leadership, which will be operating with a slim majority in the new Congress, have been publicly wary of losing members to the new administration.

Rep. Karen Bass, of California, was on the call and praised Adams.

But the groups’ leaders made it clear she is their top choice.

“We know there are tremendous, brilliant, exciting people under consideration. Many are our friends. We salute them, we wish them well,” said Lezli Baskerville, president and CEO of NAFEO. “We know that Dr. Adams would well serve us. ... In these times, we need those things she brings.”

Adams was born in High Point, but attended high school in Newark, New Jersey. She said her HBCU education — Adams earned an undergrad and master’s at North Carolina A&T before earning a PhD at Ohio State University — “took a poor black girl walking the ghetto streets of Newark” to “sitting in this chair today.”

“Congresswoman Alma Adams is an exceptional choice for education secretary. Her background positions her to fully grasp the needs for access to affordable and quality education at all academic stages,” said Marc Banks, national press secretary for the NAACP, when asked about Adams’ candidacy. “Her focus on shortening the achievement gap ensures more students have a fair chance at success.”

