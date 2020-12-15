NC COVID hospitalizations increase by nearly 200, reaching new high

Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by nearly 200 people on Tuesday, reaching another new high and continuing December’s sharp increase.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,735 hospitalizations Tuesday, an increase of 181 from Monday. On Nov. 30, there were under 2,000 hospitalizations in North Carolina.

New coronavirus cases Tuesday increased by 5,236, the 10th highest daily increase of the pandemic and the 10th time in December that the state has reported over 5,000 new cases in a day.

The percentage of tests returned positive Sunday, the latest day for which that statistic was available, was 10.9%, bringing the seven-day daily average to 11%.

State officials have said that they want that number at 5% or lower, but North Carolina hasn’t been at that percentage since Sept. 24.

North Carolina reported 26 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total since the pandemic began in March to 5,881.

NC receives first vaccine shipments

The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in North Carolina Monday morning.

Duke Health in Durham, Atrium Health in Charlotte and Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem received the first shipments as health care workers treating COVID-19 patients are the first in line to receive the vaccine.

Nearly 86,000 vaccine doses are expected to be split among more than 50 hospitals across the state this week.

The vaccine was developed by the German pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

“It’s a limited supply for now, but this is a remarkable achievement for science and health,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a tweet after the shipment arrived. “We all need to keep wearing a mask and acting responsibly while we get as many people vaccinated as fast as we can.”