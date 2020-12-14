North Carolina
NC adds nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases. Positive tests more than double target.
North Carolina’s coronavirus caseload increased by nearly 5,000 Monday as state health officials welcomed the state’s first doses of vaccine.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 441,365 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up 4,770 from Sunday’s total.
The updated total comes as North Carolina continues to reach new highs in its COVID-19 caseload. Just over a week ago, the state added 6,000 in a single day for the first time, only to reach 7,500 on Friday. State health officials attribute the soaring numbers to Thanksgiving travel and warn against further holiday gatherings.
It also comes as the state has received its first doses of vaccine, approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the weekend. Gov. Roy Cooper announced the shipment is a limited supply but a “remarkable achievement for science and health.”
“There’s good news in the fight against COVID,” DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a taped message posted to Twitter. “Tested, safe and effective vaccines will available to all starting with those most vulnerable to the virus.”
DHHS reported 2,553 COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide, a comparatively high number but short of the high mark of 2,577 set Saturday.
Space remained available with 474 intensive-care beds reported empty statewide, up slightly from Sunday, but health officials warn that space could quickly dwindle if cases continue to spike.
The state’s death toll from COVID-19 reached 5,855 Monday, up 32 fatalities from Sunday. Of those, nearly 60% struck people older than 75. Another 37% of the patients who died were between 50 and 74.
The state also passed the 6 million mark for coronavirus tests given statewide. Of those tests, DHHS reported the level of positive results at 11.6% — more than twice the state’s 5% goal.
