NC jail officer dies after dump truck side-swipe, 2nd driver hit her on I-85, cops say

A 25-year-old Rowan County jail officer died at Carolinas Medical Center on Saturday, several days after a hit-and-run dump truck driver sideswiped her deputy’s car on Interstate 85 in Charlotte, authorities said.

Kara Mariah Alsup died just before 12:30 p.m. from injuries suffered in Wednesday’s wreck on I-85 southbound, Rowan County sheriff’s Capt. Greg Hannold said.

Alsup was returning home just before 7 a.m. when the driver hit her and she pulled off I-85 southbound near the Brookshire Freeway exit to report the crash, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

A pick-up truck driver then hit Alsup, WBTV reported, citing the State Highway Patrol.

Troopers charged the pick-up truck driver with reckless driving and failure to reduce speed, according to the station.

On Sunday at a time to be determined, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police will join Rowan County sheriff’s deputies and jail officers to escort Alsup’s body to Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell, Hannold said.