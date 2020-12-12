Paul Newby wins NC chief justice race as incumbent Cheri Beasley concedes

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and Justice Paul Newby

A hand-recount of votes in North Carolina’s election was not enough for state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley to overcome her colleague’s lead in the race to retain her seat.

Beasley, a Democrat, conceded the race to her Republican challenger, Justice Paul Newby, on Saturday.

“Today, I called Justice Newby to congratulate him on winning the election for Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court,” Beasley said, in a statement shared on Twitter. “I offer my very best to him and his family as he moves into that new role.”

In her statement, she thanked the Board of Elections for working “tirelessly” to reaffirm the integrity of the democratic process.

“I have tried my best as your Chief Justice to honor the opportunity set before me. I have tried not just to speak the truth, but to live it. To not simply be an expert in the law, but an advocate for equity, to apply the tools of justice to the cause of equality. My hope is that those values will continue to define North Carolina’s highest court as it meets the challenges of the future,” she wrote.

Beasley made history in 2019 by becoming North Carolina’s first African American female chief justice. She said that distinction led to her receiving letters and congratulatory messages from around the world.

Newby has the distinction of being the longest serving member of the N.C. Supreme Court.

Request for recount

Beasley had asked for a hand-to-eye recount after a machine recount dropped Newby’s lead over hers from 406 votes down to 401.

The battle between Newby and Beasley for the position as the state’s top judicial leader had drawn unusual public attention for a court position.

Newby came out ahead on election night but Beasley took the lead as counties continued through Nov. 12 to process absentee by-mail ballots that had been postmarked by Election Day.

Then the lead flipped back and forth between the two. At one point only five votes separated the justices.

But Newby led the race the majority of the time and came out ahead when all the votes were counted.

Beasley asked for a machine recount of all of the nearly 5.4 million ballots cast and then the hand-to-eye recount.

A hand recount in North Carolina requires that 3% of precincts in every county be recounted by hand. North Carolina has 100 counties, which were randomly assigned in a drawing what precincts they would recount.