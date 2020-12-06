Robbery suspect wounded by CMPD officer in shootout at convenience store, police say

A robbery suspect is hospitalized with a gunshot wound after exchanging gunfire with a Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officer outside a southwest Charlotte convenience store, according to CMPD.

The identity and condition of the suspect have not been released.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, when officers were called to a convenience store in the 9300 block of Steele Creek Road. The area is just south of Charlotte Premium Outlets, off Interstate 485 in southwest Charlotte.

“Preliminary information indicates that officers arrived at the convenience store and encountered the robbery suspect, the suspect fired shots at officers and one officer returned fire,” CMPD said in a news release.

“The suspect subsequently fled the scene in a vehicle and led officers on a vehicle pursuit which concluded in the 2100 block of S. Tryon Street after the suspect’s vehicle collided with a utility pole. When officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, they discovered he sustained a gunshot wound.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Detectives investigating officer involved shooting in the 9300 block of Steele Creek Rd. Preliminary information indicates that one subject was injured. No officers injured. — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 6, 2020

No officers were injured in the shooting, officials said.

The suspect was taken by ambulance to a hospital “where he is being treated for a gunshot wound and injuries he sustained in the vehicle collision,” CMPD said.

The Observer’s news partner WBTV identified the shooting location as the Mobil Gas Station and Sam’s Express Car Wash.

CMPD has not released the name of the officer, who is on paid administrative leave as the case is investigated.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“As is standard procedure with any officer involved shooting, the Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to determine whether CMPD policies and procedures were adhered to during the incident,” officials said in the release.