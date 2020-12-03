Lee County commissioner in North Carolina dies from COVID-19 complications, official says

Lee County commissioner Kevin Dodson has died from COVID-19 complications, the board’s vice chair said Thursday.

The county reported Thursday that Dodson, an at-large commissioner, had died but did not cite a cause.

Commissioner Cameron Sharpe, the board’s vice chairperson, confirmed to The News & Observer that Dodson had been hospitalized with the coronavirus.

“I remember during the election on November 3rd he was hospitalized,” Sharpe told The N&O in a phone interview. “He was a nice guy and always willing to help and do what was best for his county.”

Dodson, who lived in Sanford, graduated from Lee Senior High School and owned Carolina Firearms Training & Gun Sales Inc., according to his LinkedIn page.

His term on the board was set to finish this month. He was elected to the Board of Commissioners in November 2016 and served as the board’s vice chairperson from December 2018 through November 2019.

“Kevin was a dedicated public servant and small business owner in Lee County and he will be missed by many,” said Amy Dalrymple, the board’s chairperson, in a statement. “Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers and join me in offering sincere condolences during this very difficult time.”

As commissioner, he served on the Sanford Area Growth Alliance Board, Sandhills Mental Health Board, Interlocal Committee, Fire Advisory Board, Joint Planning Commission and the Triangle J Council of Government, according to the county.

Family members didn’t publicly share any additional details. Friends had posted messages of hope and prayers on his Facebook page.

Sharpe said he had been hospitalized in Sanford for more than a week before being moved to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

Lee County has reported 32 COVID-19 deaths as of Thursday. There have been 2,558 cases, according to the state health department.

The state categorizes Lee County in the orange tier as part of its coronvirus alert system, meaning it has substantial community spread. Other categories include yellow, or significant spread, and red, for critical spread of the virus.