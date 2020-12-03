Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

North Carolina

North Carolina shatters record for daily COVID-19 cases, far surpassing previous high

North Carolina reported 5,637 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, shattering the state’s previous daily record by over 1,000 cases.

That brings the total to 377,231 coronavirus cases statewide.

The state set its previous record Nov. 22, when the Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,514 cases in one day.

The state also reported 78 additional hospitalizations, bringing the total to 2,101 hospitalized with 97% of hospitals reporting.

Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are surging across the country. On Wednesday, the U.S. recorded 2,760 deaths, an all-time high. During the pandemic’s last peak in April, the highest daily death count reported was 2,752.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hospitalizations topped 100,000 Wednesday. That’s more than double the number at the beginning of November.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated shortly. Please return for a fuller report.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Follow more of our reporting on
See all stories
Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Sophie Kasakove
Sophie Kasakove
Sophie Kasakove is a Report for America Corps member covering the economic impacts of the coronavirus. She previously reported on the environment, big industry and development as a freelance reporter in New Orleans.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service