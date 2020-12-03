North Carolina shatters record for daily COVID-19 cases, far surpassing previous high

North Carolina reported 5,637 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, shattering the state’s previous daily record by over 1,000 cases.

That brings the total to 377,231 coronavirus cases statewide.

The state set its previous record Nov. 22, when the Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,514 cases in one day.

The state also reported 78 additional hospitalizations, bringing the total to 2,101 hospitalized with 97% of hospitals reporting.

Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are surging across the country. On Wednesday, the U.S. recorded 2,760 deaths, an all-time high. During the pandemic’s last peak in April, the highest daily death count reported was 2,752.

Hospitalizations topped 100,000 Wednesday. That’s more than double the number at the beginning of November.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated shortly. Please return for a fuller report.

