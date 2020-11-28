$2 lottery ticket nets mystery person $1M near Charlotte. But do they know it? 

Someone in Cabarrus County paid $2 for a Mega Millions lottery ticket that hit a $1 million jackpot on Friday, N.C. lottery officials said Saturday.

Do they know it?

No one has stepped forward to claim the prize, according to a lottery news release, but the winner has 180 days to claim it.

The ticket sold at Carolina Fast Mart on U.S. 601 in Concord matched the numbers on all five white balls, 4-10-27-35-58, officials said.

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot in Friday’s drawing, according to the lottery, so Tuesday’s jackpot soars to $229 million as an annuity, $177.5 million cash, according to the lottery.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A winning lottery ticket sold recently at a Gastonia convenience store and the lucky buyer may not know it, the Observer reported Friday.

The ticket is worth $319,692, North Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.

Officials said the winning ticket, a $10 Jackpot 7s, was sold Tuesday at the Kingsway on Kendrick Road in Gastonia, just west of Charlotte.

Lottery prizes left unclaimed are kept and divided by the state, with half going to the Education Lottery Fund and half going “to enhance prizes” in other lottery games, according to state law.

Players can buy tickets for Mega Millions, Powerball, Lucky For Life and Carolina Cash 5 on the lottery website and app.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER