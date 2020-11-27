NC reports over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases over past two days as deaths top 5,200

North Carolina on Friday reported over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases and a slight drop in hospitalizations over the past two days.

The report from the state Department of Health and Human Services included new cases for Thursday and Friday since there was no coronavirus report on Thanksgiving.

Thursday saw an increase of 4,174 coronavirus cases, and Friday saw an increase of 3,834.

Hospitalizations due to the virus dropped to 1,780. On Wednesday, that number was 1,811.

Since Wednesday, there have been 72 reported deaths, bringing the statewide total since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,210.

The percentage of tests returned positive on Wednesday, the latest day for which data was available, was 7.3%, bringing the seven-day average of tests returned positive to 7.2%.

State officials have said they want that number to be 5% or lower. The state hasn’t reached that threshold since Sept. 24.

On Wednesday, new requirements issued by Gov. Roy Cooper under the statewide mask mandate began.

Under the new rules, masks must be worn inside any public setting with non-household members, even when people are 6 feet apart. Masks must be worn in public outdoor settings if social distancing isn’t possible.

Cooper also extended phase 3 of eased restrictions until Dec. 11.

COVID-19 cases at Wake County schools

In the past week, 53 coronavirus cases have been reported at 43 Wake County schools, The N&O reported on Thursday.

Since Oct. 26, when some students returned to class in-person, the county has reported 146 cases. This week’s report is an increase from the 42 cases from the week before.

New cases have increased every week over the last month.

These metrics are among nearly 160,000 students at more than 190 schools.