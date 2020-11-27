Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
North Carolina deputy shot; suspect in custody

The Associated Press

WENTWORTH, N.C.

A North Carolina sheriff's deputy was shot Thursday night while responding to a domestic call.

Lt. Kevin Suthard of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that the deputy was taken to a local hospital. An unidentified suspect was taken into custody.

Two deputies had been granted entry into the home when the suspect came out of another room and fired shots, striking one deputy in the leg, a sheriff's office statement said. The other deputy disarmed the suspect. The wounded deputy has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the suspect and the deputies involved weren't immediately released. Sheriff Sam Page asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to take over the case, the statement said.

Rockingham County is located north of Greensboro, just south of the Virginia border.

