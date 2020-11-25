COVID-19 hospitalizations in NC continue to break records heading into Thanksgiving

North Carolina reported Wednesday that a record 1,811 people statewide are in the hospital due to COVID-19, a new high for the state as many will gather for Thanksgiving heading into Thursday and new mask rules take effect in the state.

Hospitalizations have risen sharply over the past week, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services. Last Wednesday, hospitalizations stood at 1,537.

DHHS reported 4,212 new cases on Wednesday, increasing the seven-day average for daily new cases to 3,663. Wednesday’s new case numbers are the third highest daily increase of the pandemic.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced new mask requirements on Monday in an effort to prevent virus spread heading into Thanksgiving. Those new requirements go into effect Wednesday at 5 p.m. Cooper also extended phase 3 of eased restrictions to Dec. 11.

“We are in danger,” Cooper said at Monday’s press conference.

More people have been tested in the past week as the state called on people to get COVID-19 tests before the holidays. The percentage of positive tests was 7.3% for all tests administered in the state on Monday, the latest day with data available.

The seven-day average for daily tests returned positive is now 7.1%. State health officials have said they want that rate at 5% or lower. The state hasn’t met that threshold since Sept. 24.

DHHS reported Wednesday that 64 people in the state died due to COVID-19 the day before, bringing the total number of deaths in the state due to the virus to 5,138. That’s the second highest number of deaths reported in one day, though the seven-day average is 34 deaths.

Case number and hospitalization data are preliminary and are subject to change upon further investigation.

The coronavirus has hit people across the state among people of all ages and backgrounds. In a new North Carolina Central University study, 20% of the 1,345 North Carolinians said someone in their household had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Almost 2% said that someone in their immediate family had died due to the virus. The survey took place from Nov. 17 to 22 with respondents in all 100 counties.

A warning from the governor and state health officials

Leaders of 20 hospitals and health systems in North Carolina issued a statement on Tuesday urging people across the state to wear masks and avoid large crowds heading into the holiday season.

“We recognize masks are uncomfortable, and it’s both frustrating and disappointing not to celebrate this year’s holidays with traditional large gatherings,” the statement said.

But they warned that not wearing masks and not practicing social distancing will put lives at risk.

“We must decrease the spread of this virus and in doing so save lives — lives of real North Carolinians who will get to celebrate many more holidays to come,” the statement said.

Respondents in the NCCU survey indicated that they still plan to have a holiday meal with people outside their home — more than 77% of respondents. About 23 percent of the survey’s respondents said they will not.

New mask rules

Under the new rules, masks must be worn inside any public setting, even when 6 feet apart. They must be worn in public outdoor settings if social distancing isn’t possible.

Retail stores with more than 15,000 square feet will need to place an employee at the entrance to enforce capacity limits and mask wearing.

The rules also call for wearing masks while exercising at gyms; on public transportation; and in restaurants unless diners are actively eating or drinking.