Here are some of the Grammy Award-nominated artists with North Carolina ties

Charlotte rapper DaBaby received multiple Grammy nominations, joining a list of other North Carolina artists receiving nods for their musical talents.

The nominees were announced Tuesday afternoon, but you have to wait to see if any artists from the state win. The Grammy Awards show is scheduled to air Jan. 31 on CBS with comedian Trevor Noah as the host, officials say.

Here are some nominated artists that have North Carolina ties:

Bon Iver was nominated for best pop group performance after being featured on Taylor Swift’s song “Exile.” Some band members have called Durham home.

DaBaby received four nominations for the 2021 awards. Three were related to “Rockstar,” which got nods for songwriting, record of the year and best melodic rap performance. The hit “BOP” also was nominated for best rap performance. Last year, the Queen City rapper received two Grammy nominations for his song “Suge,” McClatchy News reported.

Eric Church got a nomination for best country solo performance. The Granite Falls native’s “Stick That In Your Country Song” received the nod a year after he was nominated twice.

Hiss Golden Messenger, a folk group with roots in the Triangle, was among the nominees in the best Americana album category. The band’s “Terms of Surrender” earned it a spot on the list.

James Taylor is a singer-songwriter who has lived in Chapel Hill. His “American Standard” received a nomination in the best traditional pop vocal album category.

Steep Canyon Rangers is a band whose “North Carolina Songbook” was nominated for best bluegrass album. The group has ties to the western part of the state.