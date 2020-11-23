Here are the 20 North Carolina counties now in the state’s coronavirus ‘red’ zone

N.C. DHHS

At least 20 of North Carolina’s 100 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 risk map — double the number listed last week when health officials announced the new tool.

Red indicates “critical community spread,” according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The newly added counties, largely in rural areas, are: Alamance, Bertie, Catawba, Guilford, Montgomery, Perquimans, Robeson, Surry, Swain, Vance and Yakdin counties.

One of the counties listed in red last week has dropped down to orange. Sampson County was on the cusp with a positive rate of 10%, McClatchy News previously reported. It now has a 9.5% positivity rate.

But the majority have remained red, including Alexander, Avery, Columbus, Davie, Gaston, Hoke, Mitchell, Wilkes and Wison.

Mecklenburg and Wake counties remain in the yellow zone, which indicates significant spread.

The updated map comes as Gov. Roy Cooper issued a dire COVID-19 warning and a set of new mask requirements on Monday: “We are in danger,” he said during the news conference.