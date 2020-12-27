‘Disheartening.’ What NC’s contact tracers say about the job as COVID cases surge

When Margaret Campbell drives around Chapel Hill and sees groups of people huddled over restaurant tables or strolling to holiday parties, all she can think about is her day job.

The nurse practitioner leads Orange County’s contact-tracing efforts. When someone inside one of those restaurants or on their way to one of those parties gets the coronavirus, someone on Campbell’s team calls or texts them to figure out where they have been and whom they may have exposed.

The goal is to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“You work so hard and you see case numbers continuing to rise,” Campbell said. “And then you see — you drive around and you see people out and about.

“It can be a little disheartening. Or sometimes very, very disheartening.”

COVID-19 cases are spiking in every corner of North Carolina, from urban centers in the Triangle to rural places like Greene County, just outside of Kinston. As counts climb, there are more cases to investigate and more people to contact.

Public health officials have tried to familiarize people with contract tracing, used for decades against diseases like mumps and measles. The pandemic, though, presented a challenge unlike any in recent memory, with thousands of people testing positive each day and communicable disease staff struggling to keep up.

To help, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services launched the Carolina Community Tracing Collaborative, a partnership that has gone on to hire 1,510 contact tracers. Statewide, according to DHHS, more than 2,700 people are involved in efforts spread across the collaborative and local health departments.

And yet some health officials told The News & Observer that if cases continue to spike — North Carolina has been seeing more than 6,000 new infections each day — they’ll need more help. They are also quick to note that contact tracing only works if patients share information openly and quickly.

To help, DHHS announced on Dec. 23 that if contact tracers have a cell phone number or email address for someone who tests positive or has been exposed to COVID-19, that person will automatically receive a text or email with links to advice about isolation, resources and how to get more information.

A Dec. 18 memo from state epidemiologist Zack Moore tells local health departments that if resources become strained, they should prioritize contacts linked to possible clusters or outbreaks. It also suggests focusing on contacts linked to a “high-risk” setting like a congregate living facility, school or food processing facility if officials learn about them within four days of a sample testing positive.

These contacts would receive a phone call and follow-up text or email, while other contacts could just receive the text or email.

Amy Ellis, a DHHS spokeswoman, said contact tracers try to contact the person who tested positive within 24 hours of learning about the case and any contacts they report within 48 hours. It takes an average of 1.96 days for case investigators to actually get the person who tested positive on the phone, she said.

Case investigators, Ellis said, have reached 68% of the people who tested positive, but DHHS believes actual numbers are likely higher because data entry about tracing has been slowed by the recent surge.

In the first 20 days of November, Ellis added, tracers reached 74% of the contacts provided.

“Contact tracing still gives us important information about where this virus is spreading and who may have been exposed, so we want to keep that up and do that work,” DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said.

In Orange County, the new infection rate is rising, but more slowly than in some nearby counties. Campbell hopes her team is at least partially responsible.

“Every single time we (call a contact) it is a tiny drop in the bucket, but it is helping to slow spread of COVID,” Campbell said.

‘A giant puzzle’

The scaling up of contact tracing in response to COVID-19 was unlike anything health departments have seen in recent memory.

Campbell said there were six people on Orange County’s communicable disease team before the pandemic, some part time. Now, 36 people are investigating cases, including some volunteers and some who shift between contact tracing and their regular duties in the health department. Orange County also has access to about 55 people through the tracing collaborative, who follow up with their contacts.

Wake County has a similar operation, said Deirdre Smith, a nurse supervisor in charge of contact tracing efforts. Wake’s group has 25 to 30 case investigators, as well as 52 contact tracers who follow up with those who have been exposed.

“It’s a giant puzzle and a big maze that takes the collaborative effort of a lot of people,” Smith told The N&O.

“You take a deep breath before you start each day and say, ‘Hey, what opened yesterday? What started yesterday?’” Smith said. “Because it’s definitely going to have an impact on the number of cases that we see, and we try to re-strategize if need be.”

When students started returning to the classroom, for instance, Wake County revamped the questions it asks those who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Before, investigators didn’t have to ask about school — they knew people weren’t there. Now, Smith said, questions about school are some of the first ones asked of parents with school-age children who test positive. After all, an entire classroom could have been exposed to the virus.

The virus can also spread quickly in churches, workplaces or anywhere else people are gathered closely together.

“It just takes one person to infect all those people,” Smith said.

Leah Holdren, a Wake County spokeswoman, said many cases in December have been linked with holiday gatherings and community spread.

Campbell, of Orange County, said social gatherings, weddings and funerals are particularly difficult to investigate and trace.

“It is completely dependent on the person that you’re interviewing giving you complete information, and also just having the information themselves,” she said.

For instance, Campbell said, a college student who caught the virus while partying might have been hopping from house to house with a group. And while someone in the group might know the host or someone at a party, the infected person may not know the host’s name, much less a complete list of the people who were there.

It can also be difficult, Campbell said, to investigate cases that originated at an event with people who crossed state lines because that requires coordination with at least one other health department, and often more.

The rising number of cases is also making it more difficult for public health officials to identify hot spots.

“With more cases, there’s more everything, but still the same number of us,” Campbell said.

Partial information

When case investigators call, text or email someone who has tested positive, they are hoping to have a lengthy conversation about where the person could have contracted the virus and who they might have exposed.

That doesn’t always happen.

“We do struggle with the quality of the information that people that have tested positive with COVID give us,” Campbell said, “and there are a lot of people who give us partial information.”

Pia MacDonald, an infectious disease epidemiologist at RTI International, said health officials in North Carolina and across the country could be working more to persuade contacts to speak with a tracer.

“People are not sensitized to pick up the phone, they are not trusting the people who are calling them, they are not providing enough information to the people who are calling them,” MacDonald said, noting that the current model of contact tracing is remarkably similar to past efforts despite the totally different scale of the problem.

Smith, in Wake County, said case investigators there do not reach about 10% of the people who test positive for COVID-19. Roughly 2% of those who have tested positive tell contact tracers they don’t want to participate, while 3% start the process without answering all of the questions fully.

“Some people have no problem giving you contacts, especially if it’s family members or people in the same household that have already tested positive,” Smith said. “However, we are finding that there are a lot of people that would rather not expose information of anyone else.”

Someone who believes they contracted COVID-19 on the job may not want to say where they work or name their co-workers, Smith said. Investigators will often remind them their information will remain confidential. Their contact will simply be called and told they have been exposed to someone who tested positive.

The number of contacts people identify typically ranges from two to 16, but it can go higher depending on the willingness of the person to disclose information, Smith added.

From Aug. 1 to Dec. 1, a total of 10,072 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Wake County. Over that same period, according to county officials, 1,147 people tested positive out of 15,269 contacts identified, meaning more than seven of every 100 known contacts contracted COVID-19.

“If we had more information, 100% cooperation from contacts, we could have then contacted so many more,” Smith said.

Staffing levels

In early November, Greene County Health Director Joy Brock needed help.

Her Eastern North Carolina county faced three large COVID-19 outbreaks, two at state prisons and one at a nursing home. Each person who tested positive had to be interviewed to see where they might have contracted the virus and whom they might have infected.

To complete that work, Brock had herself, two full-time contact tracers and her lead communicable disease nurse. She reached out to the Carolina Community Tracing Collaborative for help.

The collaborative between DHHS, Community Care of North Carolina and N.C. Area Health Education Centers was launched in April to help local health departments. Its initial hires included 250 tracers, but the force that has since grown to 1,510 people. Per DHHS, 625 of those tracers are bilingual.

In December, the collaborative has added about 345 contact tracers, according to data reported by DHHS.

In both Orange and Wake counties, resources were stretched thinnest when universities tried to open last summer.

Throughout the fall, Smith said, tracing in Wake County mostly kept up with the new cases, mainly because so many people have been hired. The county also has five people from the Community Collaborative who help with tracing.

As case numbers rose over the past month, Wake asked for more resources from the collaborative. There have been five more tracers assigned, according Holdren, with at least two more en route after the holidays.

Campbell is more confident in staffing now than in July and August, when cases surged at UNC-Chapel Hill. But, she noted, Orange County hasn’t done tracing on this scale before, so it’s hard to predict future needs.

There is also the stress of the job, a series of phone calls with people who are either sick or have been exposed to the virus. Sometimes, they are also hurting from the economic devastation that came along with COVID-19.

The team, which works remotely, meets weekly to try to answer questions and support one another.

“If they have days that they need to take a personal day or if they just cannot take cases that day, then that is what happens,” Campbell said.

Greene County’s Brock urges her contact tracers to take two 15-minute breaks during their nine-hour shifts. Brock hired her first full-time tracer in June and second in September.

Greene County has also trained two health educators to conduct contact tracing in case of any unexpected surges. So far, Brock said, they have not been needed.

If that pace doesn’t break by January, however, she might need more help.

“I can’t expect my health educators to do contact tracing full time,” Brock said. “If I see it’s overwhelming and we need to hire a third one, then we will.”