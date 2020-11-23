COVID-19 hospital cases hit record level across North Carolina

North Carolina set a new record for hospitalized COVID-19 patients Monday, passing the high mark for the second time in three days.

The state Department of Health and Human Services listed 1,601 patients in hospitals statewide, passing the 1,590 record set Saturday.

DHHS reported 2,419 new cases of coronavirus on its daily dashboard, bringing the total statewide to 339,194.

North Carolina listed only five new fatalities from the pandemic. The updated totals come a day after North Carolina set a new record for daily cases: 4,514

COVID-19 numbers continue to surge across the state, most recently marked by North Carolina passing 5,000 deaths on Saturday.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Testing for coronavirus, meanwhile, continues to rise statewide. The state added another 35,000 tests Monday, bringing its total near 5 million. As the Thanksgiving holiday nears, testing sites are increasingly booked.

But positive tests trended downward Monday as DHHS reported the rate had dropped to 6.6%, nearer to the 5% goal state health officials have long made their goal.

While the number of hospitalized patients continues to climb statewide, beds remain available. DHHS reported 533 empty intensive-care beds and more than 6,000 inpatient beds.

Frustrated families, friends spreading the virus

Gov. Roy Cooper has warned against travel during the holidays, emphasizing masks and social distance in fear that the colder flu season could put those beds in short supply.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

In Franklin County, Health Director Scott LaVigne said he fears the largest surge yet will come a week to two weeks after Thanksgiving.

It is tempting to blame “super-spreader” events for the rise in cases, he said, but the new surge is tied more closely to family and friends.

“Simple, seemingly insignificant decisions made by frustrated, tired, sad, lonely and angry people are really what’s driving this pandemic now,” LaVigne said in an email to the N&O. “The real ‘public spreaders’ are our co-workers, friends and family members who don’t live with us. If they don’t live in your home, they are the ‘public’ vector that are bringing the virus ‘home for the holidays.’”

Cooper will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m. Monday.

Staff writer Lucille Sherman contributed to this story.