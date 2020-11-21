‘Multiple’ shoppers sickened by sushi from 2 NC Harris Teeters, health officials say

Harris Teeter and government health inspectors are investigating “multiple reports of illness” from sushi at two of the grocer’s stores in Concord, according to a Cabarrus Health Alliance alert.

Health officials said they know of at least 10 people who are vomiting and experiencing such other symptoms as diarrhea, fever, muscle aches and abdominal cramps after eating sushi from “third-party” AFC sushi bars at the Harris Teeters.

The stores are at 358 George W. Liles Parkway NW and 1245 Concord Parkway North.

Harris Teeter used loyalty card transaction data to identify and contact 429 households that bought sushi at the kiosks between Friday, Nov. 13, and Thursday, Nov. 19, according to the alert. Those are the dates that people who fell ill bought sushi there.

Anyone else who bought sushi at the kiosks those days should throw it away, Chrystal Swinger, Cabarrus Health Alliance environmental health director, said in the alert.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Committed to the quality of its products and the safety of its customers, Harris Teeter removed and discarded all sushi products from the two stores,” Danna Robinson, Harris Teeter communications manager, said in the alert.

“The departments have undergone a thorough deep cleaning and sanitation,” Robinson said in the statement. “We have re-opened following inspection and approval by Cabarrus Health Alliance.”

Robinson and AFC officials could not be reached for comment by The Charlotte Observer on Saturday.

AFC is short for Advanced Fresh Concepts Franchise Corp. The California-based company franchises the sushi bars.

Anyone who’s sick from the sushi should drink fluids and seek medical attention if their condition fails to improve in a day, according to the alliance, which is Cabarrus County’s health department.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

If you visit your doctor, ask for a stool sample to identify the pathogen, health officials said in the alert.

Health officials have yet to release the illness suspected of causing the symptoms or other details involving the kiosk food.

Anyone with symptoms also should call the Cabarrus Health Alliance environmental health department at 704-920-1207, according to the alert.