COVID-19 death toll is now more than 5,000 in North Carolina, DHHS reports

North Carolina marked the grim toll Saturday of over 5,000 residents who have died of COVID-19 since mid-March.

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 5,005 people have died as of Saturday, an increase of 26 deaths from Friday.

There were 1,590 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, up from 1,571 Thursday.

However, the state continued to report a decline in the number of new cases of coronavirus Saturday, from 3,688 cases on Friday.

Staff writers Sophie Kasakove and Drew Jackson contributed to this story.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tammy Grubb
Tammy Grubb has written about Orange County’s politics, people and government since 2010. She is a UNC-Chapel Hill alumna and has lived and worked in the Triangle for over 25 years.
