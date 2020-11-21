North Carolina
COVID-19 death toll is now more than 5,000 in North Carolina, DHHS reports
North Carolina marked the grim toll Saturday of over 5,000 residents who have died of COVID-19 since mid-March.
The state’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 5,005 people have died as of Saturday, an increase of 26 deaths from Friday.
There were 1,590 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, up from 1,571 Thursday.
However, the state continued to report a decline in the number of new cases of coronavirus Saturday, from 3,688 cases on Friday.
Staff writers Sophie Kasakove and Drew Jackson contributed to this story.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
