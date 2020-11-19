NC’s daily COVID-19 cases pass 4,000 to set new record as holiday nears

North Carolina reported 4,296 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, far exceeding the state’s previous record for daily cases. The previous record, set Saturday, was 3,885.

The latest tally brings the total number of cases to 325,158 statewide, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

However, the state also reported a drop in the positive test rate. Approximately 7.9% of tests were positive Tuesday, the most recent day for which data is available, down from 9.3% on Monday. The state wants to see a positive test rate of 5%. The state reported a significant increase in tests Thursday, an increase of 54,560, up as compared with 33,029 Wednesday.

The state also reported 1,538 hospitalizations, breaking the record set yesterday by one. State officials last week said patient counts would be higher due to a change in how the federal government reports hospital stays.

The surge in cases comes just a week before Thanksgiving. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised people not to travel for the holiday and to cancel plans with those outside their household, in a briefing Thursday.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cases by demographics

The state COVID-19 data shows that young people make up the majority of cases. 40% of cases are among people ages 25-49, 16% are among people ages 18-24, and 11% are among people ages 0-17.

The data also shows that Hispanic people continue to contract COVID-19 at disproportionately higher rates. 28% of reported cases are among Hispanic people, despite making up just 10% of the state’s population. Black people are disproportionately represented among deaths. 29% of deaths are among Black people, who make up 22% of the state’s population.

Triangle schools report clusters





Four Triangle private schools reported COVID-19 clusters this week. One small Durham school, Liberty Christian Academy reported 26 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 20 among students and 6 from staff, in the latest report on clusters at childcare centers and schools released by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Liberty had 183 students and 17 staff last school year, according to a state directory. Assuming the same numbers this year, that means that 35% of staff and 11% of students have tested positive for coronavirus at the school.